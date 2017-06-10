LONDON Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.

Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's stunning seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at the Oval.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Dhananjaya de Silva as a replacement player for Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad for the tournament," the ICC said.

The 25-year-old De Silva, a top-order batsman and off-spinner, has played 16 ODIs, scoring 334 runs and taking four wickets.

Sri Lanka play Pakistan in their last Group B game in Cardiff on Monday needing victory to reach the semi-finals.

All four teams in the group are level on two points from two matches.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)