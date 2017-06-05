Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz will play no further part in the Champions Trophy after suffering an ankle problem during their defeat by arch-rivals India in their Group B clash on Sunday.

Riaz, who had conceded 87 runs in 8.4 overs, left the field in the 46th over of India's innings and scans confirmed the 31-year-old suffered a deltoid ligament complex injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that it had sent an official request to the ICC technical committee to call up a replacement, which has yet to be approved.

Apart from Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali, who both played against India, Pakistan's other pace bowling options are Junaid Khan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan who lost by 124 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-shortened match against India, next face South Africa in their second group game at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka in their first match.

