Pietersen leaves Leicester for Toulon
PARIS South Africa wing JP Pietersen, who has won 70 Springbok caps, has signed a two-year deal with French club Toulon and leaves Leicester Tigers after just one season in the English Premiership.
LONDON Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday with a calf injury, the cricket board has said.
A nagging hamstring problem has kept Mathews out of international cricket since January but the all-rounder, who turns 30 on Friday, was declared fit ahead of the team's departure to the United Kingdom.
"Mathews... had complained of stiffness and pain, prompting the Team management to conduct radiographic investigations which revealed a strain on the muscle," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
"Mathews will engage in supervised recovery over the next few days but will most likely sit out the first group stage match against South Africa," it added.
Upul Tharanga, likely to lead the team in Mathews' absence, made 95 in last Friday's warm-up match against Australia but skipped the second practice match against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B of the eight-team tournament, which also includes India and Pakistan.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Motor racing's Sauber have parted company with Monisha Kaltenborn, the first woman to run a Formula One team, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday.
BUDAPEST Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu, a triple Olympic champion at the Rio games last year and a perennial force on professional circuits, called on fellow swimmers on Wednesday to demand a bigger share from the sport's proceeds.