LONDON Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday with a calf injury, the cricket board has said.

A nagging hamstring problem has kept Mathews out of international cricket since January but the all-rounder, who turns 30 on Friday, was declared fit ahead of the team's departure to the United Kingdom.

"Mathews... had complained of stiffness and pain, prompting the Team management to conduct radiographic investigations which revealed a strain on the muscle," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Mathews will engage in supervised recovery over the next few days but will most likely sit out the first group stage match against South Africa," it added.

Upul Tharanga, likely to lead the team in Mathews' absence, made 95 in last Friday's warm-up match against Australia but skipped the second practice match against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B of the eight-team tournament, which also includes India and Pakistan.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)