KARACHI Pakistan cricket authorities plan to question banned pace bowler Mohammad Amir following his return home on Sunday from Britain after serving a jail sentence for corruption.

Amir, 19, was released from prison this month after serving a three-month sentence for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2010 test against England at Lord's. He had been banned for five years by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Obviously we will be meeting him to find out the root cause of the spot-fixing issue in Pakistan cricket," Pakistan Cricket Board chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad told Reuters.

"We will talk to him to find out how and why he got involved in this corruption. Initially he was not very honest with us so we need to ask him questions. We also want to discuss his rehabilitation with him."

Amir and his team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were banned by the ICC last year for arranging for deliberate no-balls to be delivered in the Lord's test. Butt and Asif are still serving jail sentences.

