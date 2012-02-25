Ronaldo, Manchester United top Chinese internet tables
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the most influential soccer player online in China, while Manchester United are the most dominant club, according to a report.
KARACHI Pakistan cricket authorities plan to question banned pace bowler Mohammad Amir following his return home on Sunday from Britain after serving a jail sentence for corruption.
Amir, 19, was released from prison this month after serving a three-month sentence for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2010 test against England at Lord's. He had been banned for five years by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
"Obviously we will be meeting him to find out the root cause of the spot-fixing issue in Pakistan cricket," Pakistan Cricket Board chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad told Reuters.
"We will talk to him to find out how and why he got involved in this corruption. Initially he was not very honest with us so we need to ask him questions. We also want to discuss his rehabilitation with him."
Amir and his team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were banned by the ICC last year for arranging for deliberate no-balls to be delivered in the Lord's test. Butt and Asif are still serving jail sentences.
PUNE, India Australia paceman Mitchell Starc ripped the heart out of India's top order with two wickets in three balls to help reduce the hosts to 70 for three at lunch on the second day of the opening test on Friday.
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.