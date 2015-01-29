WELLINGTON Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara added another milestone to his already storied career when he broke the world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in one-day internationals against New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Sangakkara, who is expected to retire from international cricket after the World Cup, passed Adam Gilchrist as the most successful wicketkeeper with the dismissal of Corey Anderson in the seventh and final one-dayer.

The former Sri Lanka captain took his career tally to 473 dismissals when he caught New Zealand all-rounder Anderson off the bowling of Shaminda Eranga.

Sangakkara, who has also scored his 21st one-day century in Sri Lanka's 287-6 in their 50 overs, has taken 377 catches and effected 96 stumpings in the 50-over format as a wicket-keeper.

He also has 198 dismissals in test cricket, though 47 catches have been achieved since he gave up being a wicketkeeper in the longest form of the game in 2008.

Australia's former wicketkeeper Gilchrist achieved 472 dismissals in 287 one-day matches.

Sangakkara equalled Gilchrist's mark in the sixth match in Dunedin on Sunday when he caught opening batsman Martin Guptill for 28 off Thisara Perera in the 14th over.

The World Cup, which is co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, runs from Feb.14-March 29.

