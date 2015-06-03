England v New Zealand - Investec Test Series Second Test - Headingley - 2/6/15England's Jos Buttler with James Anderson after Buttler was dismissedAction Images via Reuters / Philip Brown

LEEDS, England England will head into this year's Ashes series against Australia heartened by their performances against New Zealand but with nagging doubts about key areas in the team.

A thrilling 124-win in the first test against the Kiwis was followed by a 199-run defeat in the second which raised familiar concerns.

The most obvious problem is a one-dimensional pace bowling quartet which struggled to restrict New Zealand's scoring rate and to dismiss tail-enders cheaply.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes all had their moments in the series but the lack of a left-armer meant the attack always lacked variety.

Moeen Ali proved that despite his success against India last year, he is not a front-line spinner like his predecessor Graeme Swann, failing to tie down one end sufficiently to give the seamers enough rest and posing a limited attacking threat.

The close fielding is also a major concern.

Too many catches were spilled in the slip cordon and a repeat against the Australians will prove very costly.

The specialist batsmen generally performed well with the exception of a very vulnerable Ian Bell, who appears to have major technical issues, and Gary Ballance.

Alastair Cook's return to form after a long barren run was a welcome relief and, in Adam Lyth, he finally looks to have found a reliable opening partner.

Lyth scored 107 in his second test, a compact and composed innings which suggested he has the technique and temperament to succeed where Nick Compton, Michael Carberry and Sam Robson have failed recently.

Joe Root is established at number five, exuding class in any situation, and Ben Stokes made 92 and 101 in the first test at Lord's in an explosive manner which hinted at the potential to be England's next Ian Botham or Andrew Flintoff.

With Jos Buttler and Moeen at numbers seven and eight, England bat deep and Stuart Broad's 46 in the second test was his best innings for nearly a year after a dismal run.

New Zealand provided feisty opposition, ahead of the Australians who play at an even higher level of intensity.

Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc are faster bowlers than any of the New Zealanders while in David Warner, Steven Smith and Michael Clarke the Aussies have batsman of the highest class.

But given the chaotic off-field preparations for the New Zealand series and the fact that England recovered after slumping to 30 for four on the opening day at Lord's, significant progress has been made.

With Australian Trevor Bayliss installed as coach to mastermind the plans to bring down his compatriots, the future looks much brighter for Cook and his team.

(Editing by Toby Davis)