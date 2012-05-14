Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON England fast bowler James Anderson has beaten all-rounder Stuart Broad and opening batsman Alastair Cook to be named England cricketer of the year for 2011-12.
Anderson, third in the International Cricket Council world rankings, has risen to fifth in the list of England's all-time test match wicket-takers with 258.
"I have been pleased with my performances over the last year and was delighted with the way I bowled on the recent tour of Sri Lanka. I am flattered to win this award," Anderson said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement on Monday.
"But I take even greater pleasure from being part of such a successful England team."
England narrowly avoided losing their number one ranking by drawing the series 1-1 against Sri Lanka last month after a 3-0 drubbing by Pakistan.
They begin a three-test series against West Indies on Thursday before facing South Africa over three more tests in July and August.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.