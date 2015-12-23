DURBAN England are to wait until Thursday before making a decision on whether James Anderson can lead the attack in the first test against South Africa after the fast bowler had a scan on his calf on Tuesday.

Anderson, the country's leading wicket-taker, complained of stiffness in his calf and his scans will be evaluated by medical staff in England before a decision is made on whether he can play in the Boxing Day test in Durban, officials told reporters.

The 33-year-old Anderson bowled just five overs on tour so far in the first warm-up game in Potchefstroom one week ago. He did not play in the second warm-up match in Pietermaritzburg which England won convincingly on Tuesday.

England had been happy to keep him fresh before the first test but had planned hard work in the nets for Anderson before Saturday's start at Kingsmead.

If he does not play, Chris Woakes would likely be drafted into a four-man seam attack comprising Stuart Broad, Steven Finn and Ben Stokes.

Anderson has claimed 426 test wickets during his career and overtook previous record-holder Ian Botham during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

