LONDON England fast bowler James Anderson is doubtful for the first test against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

The world's top-ranked bowler sustained a stress fracture in his right shoulder blade during the third test against Sri Lanka this month.

"(His) availability for the Pakistan test series, commencing on July 14, will be determined following ongoing management and review by both the ECB and Lancashire’s medical teams," the ECB said in statement.

Anderson, 33, is his country's highest test wicket-taker and claimed 21 victims in the three-test series against Sri Lanka which England won 2-0.

