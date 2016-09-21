England fast bowler James Anderson may sit out some of the test matches on their tours of Bangladesh and India, he said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, England's leading test wicket-taker with 463 victims, was named in the squad for the tour to Bangladesh where they play two tests next month.

England travel to India in early November for a five-test series.

"It's a tough one because as a player if you're fit you want to play, simple as that, no matter what the format you're desperate to play," Anderson told reporters.

"But there may well come a time when it will get managed. At 34 I probably have to manage myself, be managed, quite well. You want, if possible, to play every test but India is going to be five back to back and that's a huge ask for any bowler," he added.

"There will probably come a point where we try to look and maybe I've got to sit out."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)