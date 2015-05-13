SYDNEY Kevin Pietersen is not the only one trying to work out why he is unwanted by England's cricket selectors.

England's fiercest rivals, Australia, are also puzzled by his omission and somewhat bemused by the saga as they prepare for this year's Ashes series.

Pietersen was told by new England cricket director Andrew Strauss that he was not in his plans for the Ashes even though he scored a career-best 355 not out for Surrey this week.

Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris remains unconvinced that South African-born Pietersen will play no part in the Ashes.

“I know that Strauss and him probably don’t get on, (but) I’m not going to believe it until we get over there and they pick their squad,” Harris told Cricket Australia's website.

“He’s just peeled off a triple-hundred. If he keeps going on and playing for Surrey, he may quit now, but if he keeps going and scoring hundred after hundred there’s going to be a lot of pressure to pick him.

“Although it has been said by the new cricket director, I’m not going to believe it until we play five tests and Kevin Pietersen doesn’t play.

"If he keeps scoring runs the way he is it’s going to be very hard not to pick him.”

Australian paceman Peter Siddle, currently playing county cricket in England, could not believe Pietersen was being kept out but said the Australians were happy not to have to play against him.

“A bloke that averages 50 in test cricket I’m happy enough to have out of the side," Siddle told British media. “Get somebody in who averages less. I’m happy to see him gone.”

