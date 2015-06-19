England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates after taking the a catch to dismiss Australia's George Bailey during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been called up to England's squad for the fifth one-day international with New Zealand on Saturday after Jos Buttler split the webbing on his left hand in practice.

Buttler sustained the injury in practice on Friday ahead of the series decider at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

"Jonny Bairstow has been added to the squad as cover for Jos Buttler who has split the skin at the base of his thumb on his left hand," England Cricket said on Twitter.

England and New Zealand are currently tied 2-2 in the ODI series, with a one-off Twenty20 match to come on June 23.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)