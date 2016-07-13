Britain Cricket - England Nets - Lord's - 12/7/16England's Jake Ball (R) during netsAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

England's Nottinghamshire paceman Jake Ball will make his debut in the first test against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday, captain Alastair Cook said on Wednesday.

James Anderson, England's most successful test bowler with 454 wickets, was left out of the 12-man squad with a shoulder injury, although Cook expects him back for the second test.

"Jake will make his debut. Unfortunately Jimmy has missed out but it's a great opportunity for Jake," Cook told reporters.

Ball, who was in the squad for all three tests during the 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month. was selected ahead of fellow uncapped seamer Toby Roland-Jones.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes, he's had a great year with Notts and looks a fine bowler. He's got wicket-taking balls in him, the ability to get good players out on flat wickets, and he puts the ball in good areas with good pace."

The first test at Lord's also marks the return of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to the scene of the spot-fixing scandal of 2010, for which he was given a five-year ban.

Amir, who also spent time in jail for the offence, admitted he deliberately bowled a no-ball in the fourth test.

England and Pakistan will play four tests, five one-dayers and a Twenty20 between Thursday and Sept. 7.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)