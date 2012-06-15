2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
England batsman Ian Bell is in doubt for the first one-day international against West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Saturday after suffering a possible fractured jaw in training, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.
Bell, 30, was struck when attempting a pull shot during a net session at England training.
He was taken to hospital and required 10 stitches.
A final decision on Bell's availability will be made before the start of play with Ravi Bopara appearing the most likely to replace him.
"We're just waiting to see what we'll do if Belly is ruled out," England captain Alastair Cook said was quoted as saying on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk).
Bell had been expected to open the batting for England following the limited-overs retirement of Kevin Pietersen.
England face West Indies in three one-day matches before meeting Australia in a five-game series.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett)
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.