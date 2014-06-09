England's Ian Bell prepares to hit the ball during the one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Oval cricket ground in London May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Batsman Ian Bell was named on Monday as England's player of the year for 2013-14 in recognition of his outstanding performances in the home Ashes series victory over Australia last season.

Bell made three centuries and two half centuries as England overcame the Australians 3-0 in the five-test series.

His 562 runs proved the difference between the sides with his 109 in the second test in Nottingham, his second Ashes century, helping his team to a 14-run victory.

Another century in the first innings of the second test at Lord's paved the way for a crushing home win.

Bell, like his England team mates, suffered in the return Ashes series in Australia a few months later, however, failing to make a century as the tourists were thrashed 5-0.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tim Collings)