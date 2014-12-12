LONDON England have added wicketkeeper Sam Billings to their provisional squad for next year's World Cup in place of the injured Craig Kieswetter.

Billings, 23, is a tidy keeper and innovative middle-order batsman who was in sparkling form for his county Kent last season.

Kieswetter, a member of England's victorious World Twenty20 team in 2010, is suffering from problems with his vision after being hit by a ball while batting in a match in July.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)