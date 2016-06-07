Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir can expect no animosity from England when he comes up against the hosts in the four-test series starting next month, seamer Stuart Broad has said.
Amir, who spent time in jail and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, admitted he had deliberately bowled a no-ball in the fourth test against England at Lord's in 2010.
The 24-year-old was cleared to return to the sport in September and could make his first test appearance since his suspension after being named in Pakistan's 17-man squad on Sunday.
"I don't think any ill-feeling or negativity from the players will have carried through. The crowd might be a different story," Broad told British media.
"I don't think any feelings will be dragged into this test match from that test match - I think only three or four players are playing in the England team now who were then and they (Pakistan) have had a huge change-over."
England won the fourth test six years ago by an innings, with Broad notching up his highest test score of 169, his only century in the longest format of the game.
"It's certainly not devalued in my mind, I still scored those runs and (am) still on the honours board. I think the result was devalued," Broad said.
Pakistan will play four tests, five one-dayers and a Twenty20 International in England between July 14 and Sept. 7.
England face Sri Lanka in the third and final test at Lord's starting on Thursday. The hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.