Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir takes part in a practice session at a cricket ground in Rawalpindi March 9, 2015. Amir's comeback from a spot fixing ban was postponed on Wednesday when heavy rain washed out the domestic match he was due to play in. Amir had hoped to play... REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood (PAKISTAN - Tags: SPORT CRICKET) - RTR4SYTJ

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir can expect no animosity from England when he comes up against the hosts in the four-test series starting next month, seamer Stuart Broad has said.

Amir, who spent time in jail and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, admitted he had deliberately bowled a no-ball in the fourth test against England at Lord's in 2010.

The 24-year-old was cleared to return to the sport in September and could make his first test appearance since his suspension after being named in Pakistan's 17-man squad on Sunday.

"I don't think any ill-feeling or negativity from the players will have carried through. The crowd might be a different story," Broad told British media.

"I don't think any feelings will be dragged into this test match from that test match - I think only three or four players are playing in the England team now who were then and they (Pakistan) have had a huge change-over."

England won the fourth test six years ago by an innings, with Broad notching up his highest test score of 169, his only century in the longest format of the game.

"It's certainly not devalued in my mind, I still scored those runs and (am) still on the honours board. I think the result was devalued," Broad said.

Pakistan will play four tests, five one-dayers and a Twenty20 International in England between July 14 and Sept. 7.

England face Sri Lanka in the third and final test at Lord's starting on Thursday. The hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)