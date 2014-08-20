Kerber sails, Venus outlasts Jankovic at Indian Wells
Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
England pace bowler Stuart Broad will have surgery on his right knee on Sept. 4, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old will miss the five one-day internationals against India starting on Monday, but is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup, which begins in February.
"I've been due for a while so can't wait to get sorted," Broad, who took 19 wickets in the recent test series against India and broke his nose in the fourth match, said on Twitter on Wednesday.
(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
England turned in a long overdue performance to demolish Scotland and win the Six Nations title on Saturday, but have a lot of hard work ahead if they are to beat Ireland and secure a second grand slam in a row, former coach Clive Woodward said.
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.