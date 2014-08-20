England's Stuart Broad catches a ball during a training session before Friday's fifth cricket test match against India at the Oval cricket ground, London August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England pace bowler Stuart Broad will have surgery on his right knee on Sept. 4, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old will miss the five one-day internationals against India starting on Monday, but is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup, which begins in February.

"I've been due for a while so can't wait to get sorted," Broad, who took 19 wickets in the recent test series against India and broke his nose in the fourth match, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)