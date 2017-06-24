FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Fourth Test - Kia Oval - 11/8/16. England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sami Aslam (not pictured). Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs/ Livepic

England's Stuart Broad is hoping to be fit for the first test against South Africa but the recovering paceman would first like to see if he can send down 10 overs for Nottinghamshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup final against Surrey on July 1.

Broad left the field with a heel injury after bowling one over in Notts' win over Leicestershire last Wednesday and was ruled of Monday's match against Kent.

"There are signs of a little bit of a tear on the pad of the heel but I have no pain when I walk or run," Broad was quoted as saying by the Times newspaper.

"There is a little bit of pain when I slam my front foot down.

"I am looking to bowl on Wednesday and Thursday next week and if I can then get through ten overs in a one-day final next week then I suggest I will be fit for the first Test."

England play South Africa at Lord's in the first of the four tests starting on July 6.

