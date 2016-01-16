England's Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the third cricket test match against South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Stuart Broad started the third test against South Africa feeling unwell but finished it on an incredible high after grabbing six wickets to spur England to a series victory on Saturday.

The fast bowler proved to be an unstoppable force as he ripped through the South African batting order to rip them out for 83, giving England a seven-wicket victory and an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Broad's figures of 6-17 included an electrifying spell when he scooped up five wickets for just one run, leaving the shell-shocked hosts in complete disarray.

It was a hugely impressive comeback for the 29-year-old, who had to keep leaving the field during South Africa's first innings after being struck down with a stomach bug.

“I was feeling a little under the weather on the first day but fortunately the doctor got me over it pretty quickly,” Broad told reporters.

“I fell into a trap in the first innings of probably bowling too short and getting carried away with the bounce.”

He said a pep-talk from bowling coach Ottis Gibson before South Africa’s second innings helped the England attack find the right length on the lively Wanderers wicket.

“We had a chat with the coaches and the bowling group and we talked about bringing the batsman forward a lot more and trying to get the edges from a fuller length.

“We got lucky today, we had some clouds and the lights were on so it was perfect conditions. We got the ball in good areas from both ends and took our catches.

“The wicket offered a little bit off the seam and in the air and for a six foot six bowler there is a bit of bounce there as well.”

Broad, who has moved past Bob Willis into third on the list of all-time test wicket takers with 330, showed good stamina to bowl 10 overs in a row.

“I was quite tired towards the end there,” he said. “Finny (Steven Finn) was trying to get on and I was trying not to get off. The air is a bit thinner here so a 10-over spell was probably a bit too much.”

The fourth test begins in Pretoria on Friday.

