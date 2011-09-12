England's captain Stuart Broad looks on during the Twenty20 international cricket match against India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England all rounder Stuart Broad will be out of action for up to seven weeks after tearing a muscle in his right shoulder during the tied fourth one-dayer against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Broad's injury means he will miss the final one-dayer against India in Cardiff on Friday and has also been ruled out of the five-match ODI series in India next month.

"Stuart has a muscle tear within his shoulder and will require an initial period of rest and rehabilitation," ECB chief medical officer Nick Peirce said in a statement.

"Exact timescales will be determined in due course but he is likely to be ruled out of cricket for a number of weeks."

The statement added that Broad, the captain of England's Twenty20 side, "may be fit to join the squad for the Twenty20 fixture scheduled for 29 October in Kolkata."

The 25-year-old's absence will be a huge blow for England as he was one of the in-form players during the recent test series when the hosts humiliated India 4-0. The fast bowler took 25 wickets and also performed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 74 during the first test at Lord's.

With Broad being the only England bowler to make an impact on the flat sub-continent pitches during the 50-over World Cup earlier this year, the timing of his injury could prove costly for his country.

Broad suffered the injury two balls into his final over on Sunday, when the tied match handed the series victory to England.

"Bad news on the shoulder, torn a muscle, I know which one, just can't spell it. Gutted," he posted on Twitter.

Broad joined Eoin Morgan, England's Twenty20 vice captain, on the sidelines as the Dublin-born batsman has also been ruled out of the India tour with a shoulder problem.

Monday's announcement is the latest setback for Broad in an injury-hit 10 months.

He missed the final three Ashes tests in Australia with an abdominal muscle tear and then had to come home early from the World Cup with a side strain.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Clare Fallon)