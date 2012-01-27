England's Stuart Broad smiles as he leaves the field for lunch during the second cricket test match against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

ABU DHABI All-rounder Stuart Broad, who showed with the bat on Friday how quickly runs could be scored, said England will be patient on the fourth day as the tourists try to restrict Pakistan's lead in the second test in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan will resume their second innings on 125 for four on Saturday, 55 runs ahead of England who are looking to avenge their 10-wicket defeat in last week's first of three tests.

The hosts had looked in disarray after slumping to 54 for four, but Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali put on an unbeaten partnership of 71.

Broad said England would not be reckless in trying to dismiss the duo.

"In test cricket you expect partnerships - the important thing was we didn't start chasing wickets, trying magical deliveries, we just stayed patient," Broad told reporters on Friday.

"With 19 overs to the new ball, we're delighted with our position - the new ball has quite a big effect on this wicket and it was important we didn't chase wickets when the ball stopped spinning as much.

"Tomorrow, the first hour will be a holding hour. Both teams will try to get into the day, then the new ball will be massive."

England had slumped from 197-2 to 227-6 in their first innings when Broad came to the crease, but he immediately forced Pakistan onto the back foot racing to 27 from 25 balls as he plundered four boundaries.

Broad kept up that pace to end unbeaten on 58 as England were 327 all out, a vital knock after the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Eoin Morgan had again disappointed with the bat.

"Looking at how difficult it (was) to defend against the pressure of the quick-turning ball, especially last night . I thought my best option would be to try and manoeuvre the field and try to counter punch," said.

"Once I hit a couple of boundaries, everybody seemed to move out and I could pick up some singles and twos. It was a personal decision to give it a bit of a go with the amount of turn there was the night before and it paid off."

Pakistan's Ali said his side would be confident if they could set England a target of 150 or more, while Broad thought the tourists could still prosper if made to chase a higher total.

"We don't want to be chasing more than 250 because scoreboard pressure plays a huge role and even if the wicket does get a bit flatter that's still a decent score," said Broad.

"We have to bowl exceptionally well tomorrow, that new ball will be key. Hopefully we can restrict them to about 200 and then chase that down. Even 150, 200 will be tight."

(Editing by Mark Meadows)