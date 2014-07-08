Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
LONDON Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been called into the England squad as injury cover for Matt Prior ahead of the first test against India, starting in Nottingham on Wednesday.
Prior, who was recalled ahead of England's home series against Sri Lanka after being dropped towards the end of the 5-0 Ashes defeat to Australia, suffered mild tightness in his right thigh during training on Monday.
Despite the call-up, England captain Alastair Cook told reporters on Tuesday that Prior was "99.9% certain" to play although he would be assessed before the match starts.
Buttler has played 33 one-day internationals and 36 Twenty20 matches for England.
(Reporting by Josh Reich/TonyGoodson; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.