Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will continue as England's vice-captain during the World Cup, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was chosen by skipper Eoin Morgan to act as his deputy, ahead of Twenty20 captain Stuart Broad, experienced fast bowler James Anderson and batsman Joe Root.

Buttler, who has played 49 one-day internationals and three tests, assumed the role of vice-captain during last month's Tri-Series against Australia and India in which England reached the final.

England start their World Cup campaign against hosts Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

