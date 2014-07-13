CEO of the England and Wales cricket board David Collier attends a conference titled ''Sport as a political and diplomatic tool'' at the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

David Collier will retire at the end of the 2014 season after a decade as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

"After 10 years at ECB I believe it is the right time to step aside and retire," said Collier. "I shall turn 60 in the Spring and I do believe the time is right for a new CEO to open the batting."

Collier, who is also an Associate Director of the International Cricket Council, was appointed in 2004 and saw England win the Ashes against Australia four times, claim the World Twenty20 title in 2010 and reach the top of the world rankings.

"David has overseen the most successful period of development, playing success and growth for cricket in England and Wales and we are extremely grateful to him," said ECB chairman Giles Clarke.

"David has produced and delivered strategic plans which have revolutionised cricket in this country."

The past year has been more controversial for the national side, with Paul Downton appointed managing director, Andy Flower replaced by Peter Moores after the 5-0 loss to Australia and controversial batsman Kevin Pietersen having his central contract terminated.

