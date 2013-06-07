England's Nick Compton practices before the second test cricket match against New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England opener Nick Compton rediscovered his form on Friday with 166 for Somerset before being caught behind against Durham in their county clash.

The batsman's dip in performance has been one of England's big concerns ahead of the Ashes series against Australia starting next month, with Compton scoring only 54 runs in six test innings.

England coach Andy Flower piled on the pressure last month when he said that Compton "has got to go away and get back into form, score some heavy runs for Somerset" if he is to nail down his place in the side.

Compton duly did that at Taunton's County Ground, hitting a total of 18 fours and one six.

