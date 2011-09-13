England's Tim Bresnan celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni during the fourth day of the second cricket test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Tim Bresnan, Eoin Morgan and Chris Tremlett have been awarded 12-month England central contracts for the first time, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Paul Collingwood, who retired from test cricket after the successful Ashes series in Australia, did not have his contract renewed.

"I am delighted that Tim Bresnan, Eoin Morgan and Chris Tremlett have all been awarded 12-month central contracts for the first time," national selector Geoff Miller said in a statement.

"Central contracts are designed to reward players who perform well consistently for England and all three have made significant contributions to the team's recent success in retaining the Ashes in Australia and beating Sri Lanka and India at home."

England replaced India at the top of the world test rankings during their 4-0 series whitewash this year.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ed Osmond)