Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Sunday's opening County Championship match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire has been postponed after a road accident involving a Derbyshire player.
The division two match at Leicestershire's Grace Road has been postponed until June after Friday's accident involving wicketkeeper Tom Poynton.
His father Keith died and Tom Poynton sustained a suspected fracture and other injuries.
"We are a small close knit group here at Derbyshire and Tom's dad was well-known to our players and coaching staff," chief executive Simon Storey said in a statement on the club website (www.derbyshireccc.com) on Saturday.
"We are still trying to come to terms with the devastating news and at the moment our concerns are solely with Tom and his family at this difficult time.
"We are deeply indebted to the chairman, chief executive and director of cricket at Leicestershire CCC who have supported the decision to postpone the game. I am very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to the opening fixture."
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.