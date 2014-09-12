LONDON Yorkshire clinched their first English County Championship title in 13 years after demolishing Nottinghamshire by an innings and 152 runs at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Yorkshire started the day needing five wickets to claim their 32nd title and made light work of Nottinghamshire, skittling the hosts out for 177 in just over an hour on day four.

Former England and Nottinghamshire bowler Ryan Sidebottom took six wickets for 30 runs in the second innings, including the match-winning wicket of James Taylor.

Sidebottom put Yorkshire in the ascendancy in the third over of the day when he bowled night watchman Gary Keedy for a duck before dismissing former England wicketkeeper Chris Read in his next over.

Luke Fletcher was the next man to fall to left-arm seamer Sidebottom and when leg-spinner Adil Rashid had Jake Ball trapped lbw for a duck, Yorkshire needed one wicket for victory.

Fittingly it was Sidebottom, who finished with match figures of nine for 65, who wrapped up the title for Yorkshire when England hopeful Taylor was caught at point for 75.

