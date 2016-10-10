Cricket - England v Bangladesh - Second One Day International - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 09/10/16. Bangladesh players exchange words with England's Jos Buttler after he was bowled out during the second One Day International. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and batsman Sabbir Rahman have been fined 20 percent of their match fees following an angry exchange with England skipper Jos Buttler during the second one-day international on Sunday.

Buttler was reprimanded after being found guilty of "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting" after his dismissal during Bangladesh's series-levelling 34-run victory.

"The Bangladesh players overstepped in their celebration of Jos Buttler's wicket, which prompted an inappropriate reaction from the dismissed batsman and required the on-field umpires' intervention," Javagal Srinath, a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel of match referees, said in a statement on Monday.

"We all want to see high intensity on the field of play, but only as long as it is not provoking or antagonising or disrespecting the opponent."

Buttler, who said he was disappointed by Bangladesh's celebrations after the game, had to be held back by the umpires during a heated confrontation after he was given out lbw for 57 following a review.

All three players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)