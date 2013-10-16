LONDON Former England wicketkeeper Paul Downton is to succeed Hugh Morris as managing director of England cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Downton, who played county cricket for Middlesex and Kent, will commence his role in February next year.

He played 30 tests between 1981 and 1988, including the 1981 and 1985 Ashes-winning series. He also played 28 one-day internationals, including the 1987 World Cup final which England lost to Australia by seven runs.

Morris announced in August he will take up a role as chief executive and director of cricket at Glamorgan, for whom he previously played.

Former England batsman James Whitaker will take over from Geoff Miller as the Chairman of Selectors and National Selector on January 1.

Miller, a former England off-spinner, has been in the role since 2008.

