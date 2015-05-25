Cricket - England v New Zealand - Investec Test Series First Test - Lord’s - 21/5/15England's Moeen Ali and Ian Bell with acting coach Paul Farbrace and batting coach Mark Ramprakash on the balcony during the first dayAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England & New Zealand Nets - Lord’s - 20/5/15England's Alastair Cook, acting coach Paul Farbrace, Stuart Broad and Ian Bell line up for a team photograph before netsAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

LONDON Interim England coach Paul Farbrace emphasised the fun factor after leading his team to a thrilling 124-run victory over New Zealand in the first test on Monday.

With England poised to appoint Australian Trevor Bayliss as coach in time for the Ashes series starting in July, Farbrace looked back with great satisfaction on his team's performance at Lord's.

"It's been a great day," he told a news conference. "It's fitting that it went as long as it did. Full credit to both teams."

England bowled out New Zealand for 220 on the last day to clinch victory after a magnificent game that fluctuated wildly over five days.

"I've tried not to do anything differently," said Farbrace, who was put in temporary charge of the side following the sacking of Peter Moores as coach this month.

"The key was to make it as normal as possible for the players and they have responded to that.

"We encouraged the lads to play good cricket and have fun and that's what we have always tried to do. It's been a continuation of what has been going on.

"It's all very well about being a developing side but international sport is about the here and now and winning.

"There's a lot of good players on the fringes and the people who leave the ground today will be excited about the English cricket team."

Farbrace knows Bayliss well after working as his assistant coach with the Sri Lanka team.

"He's an old-fashioned cricket coach, who likes working in the nets," Farbrace said.

"He's quiet but when he says something it counts. He's a good man who is very knowledgeable. He has experience all round the world. I want to be involved in the future, whatever the role is."

