England's Tim Bresnan reacts to a misfield during their second one-day international cricket match against India in New Delhi October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI England paceman Tim Bresnan has been fined 7.5 percent of his match fee for showing dissent in the third one-day international against India at Mohali, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Bresnan was charged following an incident at the end of the 18th over when he snatched his cap from on-field umpire Sudhir Asnani.

The paceman pleaded not guilty to the charge and a hearing took place attended by the umpires, the player, the England coach and team manager, the ICC said in a statement.

England are down 3-0 in the five-match series against world champions India with the last two ODIs in Mumbai (October 23) and Kolkata (October 25).

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)