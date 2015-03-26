Ottis Gibson chats with Andy Flower (R) at Providence stadium during the ICC World Twenty20 cricket tournament in Georgetown in this file photo taken on May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Former West Indies paceman Ottis Gibson will return for a second spell as England's fast bowling coach for next month's tour of the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Gibson, 46, previously worked with England's pace attack from 2007-10 before being appointed as West Indies coach.

ECB managing director Paul Downton said the appointment was a short-term one as they seek a replacement for David Saker who will join Big Bash franchise Melbourne Renegades in September.

"We are delighted to have secured a bowling coach of Ottis' calibre as he is highly respected among the fast bowling fraternity and his knowledge and experience of local conditions will be invaluable in the Caribbean," Downton said in a statement.

"No decision has yet been made on a long-term replacement for David and we will need to review how we staff this position going forward following the conclusion of the West Indies tour."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)