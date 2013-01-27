(From L to R) England's Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Andrew Strauss, coach Andy Flower, batting coach Graham Gooch and Kevin Pietersen chat during a training session at the ICC Global cricket academy in Dubai January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Graham Gooch has stepped down as batting coach for England's one-day and Twenty20 teams and will focus exclusively on the test side, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Sunday.

Graham Thorpe, like Gooch one of England's most successful batsman of the past 25 years, takes over as batting coach for the limited overs matches for the tour of New Zealand starting next month.

The demands of the three forms of the game has already led England head coach Andy Flower to step down from one-dayers and Twenty 20s with Ashley Giles taking over.

