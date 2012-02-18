England's Kevin Pietersen (R) rubs his face as batting coach Graham Gooch talks to him during a training session before England's first match in the cricket world cup against the Netherlands at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Former test captain Graham Gooch was appointed England's full-time batting coach on Saturday.

The 58-year-old, who scored 8,900 runs in 118 tests for his country at an average of 42.58, has been working as a consultant batting coach for England since November 2009.

"I am delighted to be taking on the role on a full-time basis," Gooch told the England and Wales Cricket Board's website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"I will now have the opportunity to spend a lot more time with the players and other coaches both in the build-up to series and during the series themselves."

Hugh Morris, England cricket's managing director, said the former opening batsman had a "huge amount to offer."

"Graham is an outstanding coach and is held in the highest regard by all those who work alongside him," added Morris.

