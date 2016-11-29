MOHALI, India England's opening batsman Haseeb Hameed will miss the last two tests against India after sustaining a hand injury during the third test.

The 19-year-old, who was struck on the hand in the first innings and did not field in the match, made 59 not out after coming in down the order in the second innings before India secured an eight-wicket victory to move 2-0 up in the series.

"He is out of the whole tour, he is going home. A replacement will be called," England captain Alastair Cook told reporters.

Hameed made 82 on his debut in the first test and has scored 219 runs in the series at an average of 43.8 to stake a strong claim to be Cook's long-term opening partner.

The fourth test in Mumbai starts on Dec. 8.

