England's Graeme Swann punches the air as he celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England named an unchanged 13-man squad for the second test against West Indies starting at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

The hosts included the 11 players who won the first test at Lord's by five wickets along with fast bowlers Steve Finn and Graham Onions.

Tim Bresnan's place in the side looks most under threat after he took one wicket in the match and was dismissed for nought in his only innings.

"There were some very impressive performances across all five days of the first test both from individuals and the team as a whole and we were made to work hard for the first victory of the summer," chairman of selectors Geoff Miller said in a statement on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"We know the West Indies will again prove challenging opposition and our squad will be looking forward to preparing for another tough match later this week."

Squad - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Graham Onions, Steve Finn

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)