BIRMINGHAM, England The decision to rest James Anderson for England's third test against West Indies was sensible and should ensure the fast bowler is fresh for the rest of the summer, captain Andrew Strauss said on Wednesday.

England's highest-ranked bowler Anderson, number three in the world, wanted to play at Edgbaston on Thursday when the side bid to sweep the series 3-0 but team management took the view that, with the series won, he should sit the match out.

"Jimmy has missed out and with good reason," Strauss told reporters. "It's a tough thing for any player not to play in a test but with this schedule as it is, you have to manage your resources cleverly.

"This is one of those occasions when an opportunity has presented itself and we all think it's prudent we take the opportunity with Jimmy and hopefully that will allow him to be fresh for the rest of the summer and beyond.

"The idea of rotating and resting is that they end up playing more, not less," Strauss added.

"The last thing you want is for someone to be playing to the extent that they're dead on their feet and get injured and are out for months. That's what we're trying to avoid."

England have called up Steven Davies as a precaution to cover for wicketkeeper Matt Prior who has an eye infection.

West Indies, seeking a morale-boosting victory before the one-day leg of the tour, are expected to bring in off-spin bowler Sunil Narine for his test debut, probably in place of Shane Shillingford who struggled to make an impact at Trent Bridge.

"He's got every chance of playing," captain Darren Sammy told reporters.

"Everyone in world cricket wants a mystery spinner and hopefully he can make an impact," he added of the bowler who claimed an impressive 24 wickets at an average of 13.50 in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

One of Fidel Edwards and Tino Best will replace the injured Kemar Roach, who has returned to Barbados.

Sammy indicated one of the reserve batsmen Assad Fudadin or Narsingh Deonarine could also come into the side, with Kirk Edwards vulnerable after scoring just 20 runs on the tour from eight completed innings.

England (from): Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior (wicketkeeper), Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Graham Onions, Steven Finn, Steven Davies.

West Indies (from): Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Darren Sammy (captain), Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Assad Fudadin, Shane Shillingford.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)