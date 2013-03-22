England's Monty Panesar (L) bowls watched by Hamish Rutherford of New Zealand on the first day of their final cricket test at Eden Park in Auckland March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

England's Stuart Broad fields off his own bowling watched by Hamish Rutherford of New Zealand during day one of the final cricket test at Eden Park in Auckland, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Hamish Rutherford of New Zealand plays a shot during day one of the final cricket test against England at Eden Park in Auckland, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

England's Stuart Broad reacts while bowling during day one of the final cricket test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

England's Stuart Broad (R) reacts to a not out decision for New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) during day one of the final cricket test at Eden Park in Auckland, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Peter Fulton (L) of New Zealand celebrates scoring 124 runs not out with his teammate Kane Williamson during day one of the final cricket test against England at Eden Park in Auckland, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Peter Fulton of New Zealand celebrates scoring 124 runs not out during day one of the final cricket test against England at Eden Park in Auckland March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND Peter Fulton scored his maiden test century as he anchored New Zealand to an impressive 250 for one at the close of the first day of the series-deciding third test against England at Eden Park on Friday.

Fulton, who shared in a 79-run opening partnership with Hamish Rutherford (37), was unbeaten on 124 with Kane Williamson on 83 at stumps after England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and put the hosts in.

The 22-year-old Williamson, in sight of his fourth test century, joined Fulton just five minutes before lunch and the pair combined to frustrate the England attack with a patient 171-run stand.

The hosts were 173 for one when they resumed after the tea break and Fulton moved to 99 when he got up on his toes and pulled a short Steven Finn delivery to the midwicket boundary.

England's 'Barmy Army' of travelling fans broke into their customary chants in an effort to unsettle the tall righthander, who spent nine balls on 99 and resisted the temptation posed by a succession of wide deliveries from paceman Finn.

Fulton broke the spell when he worked a ball from spinner Monty Panesar wide of mid-on for a single and permitted himself a low-key celebration, removing his helmet and raising his bat to acknowledge a standing ovation from the crowd.

"I did notice that, actually," Fulton told reporters, when asked about the 'Barmy Army's' heckling. "I think it's just good to have them here, really.

"I think traditionally in New Zealand our crowds don't sort of make too much noise, so it was nice, I guess, to build a little bit of atmosphere for it."

GREEN PITCH

England captain Cook won his first toss of the test series and chose to bowl on a drop-in pitch that showed green tinges and promised more bounce than the wickets in Dunedin and Wellington.

Cook's fast-bowling trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Finn produced some anxious moments for Fulton and Rutherford in the morning session but once the sun emerged and flattened out the pitch, New Zealand were barely troubled.

"Looking at the wicket this morning it looked like there was a bit in it for the bowler," Finn said.

"There was plenty of green grass on it but that just seemed to be holding the wicket together rather than offering us assistance.

"We did expect it to do more than it did but after realising that we stuck to our plans well.

"We only took one wicket, yes, but to keep them under three an over and not be too far out of sights is good."

England's only success on the placid Eden Park pitch came when Rutherford wafted at a wide delivery from Finn and nicked the ball to Cook at first slip shortly before lunch.

England were culpable for bowling a little too straight, and Fulton exploited that to the fullest, whipping the ball through the leg side for 98 of his runs.

The 34-year-old Fulton was particularly aggressive against left-armer Panesar, who was often too short of a length and allowed the tall righthander to rock back and belt him to the leg side boundary four times and over it twice.

Fulton's previous best test score was 75 against West Indies in 2006 and prior to the first match in Dunedin had not played a test since 2009.

He remade himself as an opener in the interim period and was recalled on the back of a strong first class season.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)