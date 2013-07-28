England's Steven Finn looks on from a balcony as the presentations take place after England defeated Australia in the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England dropped fast bowler Steven Finn on Sunday and included James Taylor as a back-up batsman for the injured Kevin Pietersen for the third Ashes test against Australia starting at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Pace bowler Chris Tremlett, who last played a test for England in January last year, replaced Finn, who was dropped from the team for the Lord's test which England won to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Paceman Graham Onions, who did not get a game in the series, made way for left-arm spinner Monty Panesar in the 14-man squad as England opted to add more slow bowling options.

"Chris Tremlett has worked hard to regain fitness and form following a couple of injuries and his performances for Surrey this season have been very encouraging," national selector Geoff Miller said in a statement.

"Including an additional spinner in Monty Panesar who has plenty of international experience provides (captain) Alastair Cook and (coach) Andy Flower with a number of options," he added.

Pietersen, who suffered a left calf strain during the second test, was retained in the squad.

"Kevin Pietersen is continuing his recovery from a calf strain and he will be assessed by the medical team closer to the start of the test and we have therefore included an extra batsman in James Taylor who has been in good form for Nottinghamshire this season," Miller added.

Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, James Taylor, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)