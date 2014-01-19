SYDNEY David Warner and Shaun Marsh smashed fifties to complement their bowlers' efforts as Australia crushed England by seven wickets in the third one-day international in Sydney on Sunday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Warner blasted seven boundaries and two sixes in his 71 off just 70 balls at the top of the order while fellow left-hander Marsh remained unbeaten on 71 to anchor the chase as Australia maintained an utter dominance of their arch-rivals.

The hosts comfortably chased down their 244-run target with 10 overs to spare as England continued the search for a first win of their wretched tour Down Under, during which they also lost the Ashes series 5-0.

Warner added 78 for the second wicket with Marsh before he hit Ben Stokes straight to Ian Bell at cover but there was little respite for England as Marsh and captain Michael Clarke then combined for a 51-run stand to take the team closer to victory.

Brad Haddin (37 not out) was promoted after Clarke (34) chopped Ravi Bopara onto his stumps and the Australia wicketkeeper continued his good form, racing to the target with Marsh with an unbroken stand of 72 in just 68 balls.

Earlier, England wasted a brisk start from openers Alastair Cook (35) and Ian Bell (29) to end on a below-par 243 for nine wickets in their 50 overs.

LOST MOMENTUM

Most of England's batsmen got starts after captain Cook won the toss and opted to bat but they failed to convert them to big scores in the face of some tight bowling and outstanding fielding from Australia.

Cook's quickfire innings was cut short when Glenn Maxwell took a sharp catch at cover, while Warner found a direct hit from the outfield to run Bell out.

Clarke also took a low catch at square leg to remove Stokes (15) before Daniel Christian dived full length to take a return catch off the leading edge of key batsman Eoin Morgan.

Morgan (54) was once again the top-scorer for England and his dismissal after hitting four boundaries and two massive sixes robbed the visitors of any momentum in the closing stages.

It was left to a slogging Tim Bresnan to take England to a fighting total with a 29-ball 41 which included two sixes off Christian in the last over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the most successful bowler for Australia, picking up three wickets for 47 runs, while James Faulkner and Christian picked up two wickets apiece.

Paceman James Pattinson, playing his first match for Australia since last July's test match at Lord's, struggled for rhythm in his return from injury and leaked 41 runs during his six overs.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)