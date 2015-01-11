LONDON Ian Bell, Moeen Ali and James Taylor will line up as England's top three for the upcoming triangular series in Australia and possibly in next month's World Cup as well.

"The top three will be Ali, Bell and James Taylor. The first opportunity goes to those guys," captain Eoin Morgan told a news conference on Sunday.

Moeen and Taylor scored heavily in November and December's seven-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, which England lost 5-2, but the experienced Bell has failed to score more than 41 runs in his last eight innings.

Bell, who has played 150 ODIs, was considered to be competing with the explosive Alex Hales to open the batting but his experience told.

"Belly is a class act, somebody we've looked to for a long time to score a heavy weight of runs. He's pretty key at the top of the order. All three lads look in great form. Opportunity lands with them and we'll see how they go.

"I think the guts of the side are pretty strong but there are a couple of areas that do need addressing so opportunities will be there for guys to prove themselves."

Morgan also vowed not to make too many changes from Alastair Cook's tenure as captain.

"I don't think it will differ in a huge amount. Over the last seven or eight months I think we've seen a considerable change in the method that we've used both batting and bowling. That will continue to go in the same direction and guys will be encouraged to play with freedom.

"There will be certain things Alastair would do that I wouldn't just because it is his character and mine. When I've captained in the past I've tended to strip things back to the basics. That's my method."

England face Australia in Sydney on Friday in the first of four matches against the ICC's number one ranked ODI team and world champions India.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Melbourne on Feb. 14.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward)