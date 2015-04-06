Cricket - St Kitts & Nevis v England - Tour Match - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis - 6/4/15England's Alastair Cook leads out his players at the start of playAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

Cricket - St Kitts & Nevis v England - Tour Match - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis - 6/4/15England's Alastair Cook walks off after St Kitts & Nevis first inningsAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

England's Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott walk out to batAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

England made a flying start to their tour of West Indies by bowling out a St Kitts Invitational XI for 59 before Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott added 158 for the first wicket on Monday.

In England's first match game since their dismal World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand, Ben Stokes took three wickets and Stuart Broad and Chris Jordan two each as the hosts were dismissed in 26.3 overs.

Captain Cook opened the England innings with Trott, back in the international side for the first time since leaving the Ashes tour in 2013 due to depression issues, and they added 158 before Trott was out for 72.

England reached the close on 181 for one with Cook unbeaten on 95.

The first of three tests against West Indies starts next Monday in Antigua.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; editing by Justin Palmer)