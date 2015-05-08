The one-day international between Ireland and England was abandoned due to torrential rain after only 18 overs were possible in Dublin on Friday.

Hosts Ireland reached 56 for four after being into bat by stand-in England captain James Taylor.

England, playing their first one-day game since their dismal World Cup performance this year, handed debuts to batsmen Jason Roy and James Vince, all-rounders Zafar Ansari and David Willey and fast bowler Mark Wood.

The first test against New Zealand at Lord's starts on May 21.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)