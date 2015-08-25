LONDON England are to play three home tests against Sri Lanka next year and four against Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Sri Lanka will attract strong support from their own communities in this country," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement on Tuesday.

The home team will bid to avenge last year's 1-0 test series defeat by Sri Lanka in matches in Leeds, Durham and Lord's.

Pakistan, who are also England's opponents in a three-test series in the United Arab Emirates in October, will play tests at Lord's, Manchester, Birmingham and The Oval.

"(Captain) Alastair Cook was absolutely right to acknowledge the contribution of England’s fans to our Ashes success," added Harrison in reference to the 3-2 victory over Australia in the series that ended on Sunday.

"They have been unwavering in their support this summer and we would urge as many as possible to return to our international venues next summer."

England will also take on both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)