LONDON Eoin Morgan and David Willey shone as England held their nerve to beat Australia by three wickets in a tense fourth one-day international in Leeds on Friday and level the series at 2-2.

Captain Morgan hit 92 and Willey launched John Hastings for six to take the hosts to their target of 300 with 10 balls to spare, setting up a deciding match in Manchester on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell was Australia's stand-out player, plundering 85 off 64 balls and sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 137 with George Bailey (75) after Willey had taken three early wickets.

The touring side slumped to 215 for seven before Matthew Wade (50 not out) and Hastings (34 not out) clubbed 84 in the last eight overs to lead Australia to a competitive total of 299 for seven.

Watched by British Prime Minister David Cameron, England lost Alex Hales early but Jason Roy (36), James Taylor (41) and Ben Stokes (41) helped Morgan keep up with the required run rate.

Morgan struck two sixes and eight fours and looked to be leading his side to their target until he was brilliantly caught one-handed by Maxwell at backward point off Pat Cummins.

Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 31 and Liam Plunkett 17 off 10 balls before he fell to another superb piece of fielding from Maxwell, who knocked the ball up before falling over the boundary and took it one-handed as he leapt back on to the field.

Moeen Ali (21 not out) and Willey (12 not out) kept cool in mounting tension at Headingley, the latter ending the match in spectacular style with a powerful strike over long-on to complete a triumphant return to the side.

