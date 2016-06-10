Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Third Test - Lord’s - 10/6/16England’s Jonny Bairstow scores the runs that bring up his 150Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

LONDON Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes shared a fine partnership of 144 to lift England to 384 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday.

The pair, who had come together with the hosts in some trouble at 227 for six after winning the toss, played with watchful determination against a toothless Sri Lankan attack

Bairstow, continuing his rich vein of form, was 156 not out at the interval with Stuart Broad on five.

Woakes made a polished 66, his first test fifty, hitting eight crisp fours in nearly three hours at the crease before he chipped a catch back to left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

England, 2-0 up in the three-match series, will look to push on past 400 in the afternoon session and put pressure on Sri Lanka whose bowlers failed to capitalise on a much-improved performance on the first day.

Bairstow, whose brilliant innings of 140 set up England's innings victory in the first test, went past 150 with his 17th four.

