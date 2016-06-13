Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Third Test - Lord’s - 13/6/16General view of ground staff as play is delayed due to rainAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON England's hopes of a victory push on the final day of the third test against Sri Lanka were frustrated as rain prevented any play before lunch was taken early on Monday.

Sri Lanka need an unlikely 362 to win while England require 10 wickets to wrap up a 3-0 series victory.

With rain easing at Lord's, lunch was taken at 1230 local time. Sri Lanka had reached 32-0 on Sunday when 43 overs were lost to heavy showers.

England made 416 in their first innings, Jonny Bairstow top-scoring with 167 not out, and bowled Sri Lanka out for 288.

The hosts declared their second innings on 233-7.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)