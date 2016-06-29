West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
LONDON Jason Roy made a brilliant 162 to lead England to a crushing six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday.
Roy fell five runs short of England's highest one-day score, Robin Smith's 167 against Australia in 1993, but the hosts eased to a revised target of 309 with 11 balls to spare to seal the five-match series with a 2-0 lead.
Sri Lanka scored 305 for five from 42 overs after being put in to bat thanks to half centuries by Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, who top-scored with 77, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews.
Their innings was interrupted by rain, however, and England faced a target of 309.
Roy was in prime form and, after Moeen Ali fell early, he struck three sixes and 13 fours from 118 balls in a superb exhibition of stroke-making.
Joe Root made 65 in a welcome return to form before Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler guided England to their second highest successful run chase in one-day cricket.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing byb Ken Ferris)
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.